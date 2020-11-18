National / Health Nelson Mandela Bay sees second surge in excess deaths Hospitals in the metro are struggling to cope with increased Covid-19 admissions BL PREMIUM

The weekly number of natural deaths recorded in the Eastern Cape’s Nelson Mandela Bay has surged to levels last seen in mid-July during its first peak of coronavirus infections, according to the latest mortality report from the Medical Research Council (MRC).

It shows the number of excess deaths, which are those above the forecast range, rose sharply in the week to November 10. This marks the fourth consecutive week of increasing natural deaths in the metro, a sign of the region’s recent increase in coronavirus infections.