National / Health

2020 medicine price increases capped at 4.53%

13 December 2019 - 17:10 Bekezela Phakathi
Picture: 123RF/BELCHO NOCK
Picture: 123RF/BELCHO NOCK

Prices of medicines and scheduled substances will only be adjusted by a maximum of 4.53% in 2020, health minister Zweli Mkhize announced in a notice published in the government gazette this week.

Medicine prices in the private sector are tightly controlled by the health department, which usually permits one increase a year on the ceiling price for each drug, known as the single exit price. The capped prices mean companies cannot pass on increased input costs to consumers, and thus face a squeeze on their profits.

Mkhize said in the notice applications for adjustments of the single exit price may be submitted for the first time from January 10 and no later than February 28.

Mkhize has previously called for cheaper medicines saying “a win-win scenario is to embrace a partnership between the developed North and the developing South to innovate and manufacture products for our needs at a price that can be afforded by Africans”.

Long-term patents, which, for the most part, prohibit generic medicines have been the driving factor keeping the cost of medicines far above the financial reach of many,” Mkhize said in August.

“As we prepare for National Health Insurance (NHI), we find ourselves in the serendipitous position of coinciding with the ‘patent cliff’. As patents expire, here we find ourselves with an excellent opportunity to introduce policies that encourage prevalence of generics in the pharmaceutical market and also open up competition in the sector.” 

phakathib@businesslive.co.za

NEWS ANALYSIS: Workers left vulnerable by medical schemes regulator’s shock move

Hundreds of thousands of low-wage earners are covered by primary health-care insurance
National
13 hours ago

Medical schemes regulator plans to scrap low-cost health care plans

Shock decision could exclude hundreds of thousands of families from private medical services
National
1 week ago

NHI public submissions to get attention early in 2020

DA is opposed to any plans to outsource assessment of the tens of thousands of inputs
National
1 week ago

DA collects 87,000 public submissions on NHI Bill

The party is insisting that those and all other inputs are scrutinised directly by MPs rather than being outsourced to a third party
National
2 weeks ago

NHI leads to limited funding and denial of care, UK and Canada show

Single-payer health systems have never met ideals of offering more efficient, cheaper and cost-effective care than private health providers
Opinion
3 weeks ago

Most read

1.
The Reserve Bank and public protector face off ...
National
2.
2020 medicine price increases capped at 4.53%
National / Health
3.
EFF spends R32m for conference, but says no VBS ...
National
4.
Four quick ways Eskom can get more power
National

Related Articles

How other countries manage universal health coverage

Opinion

Netcare expects digitisation of patient records to help increase market share

Companies / Healthcare

Mediclinic sees no immediate threat from NHI

Companies / Healthcare

Private hospital care for public servants is hypocritical, says Solidarity

National / Health

EDITORIAL: Don’t make the same mistake with NHI

Opinion / Editorials

Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.