2020 medicine price increases capped at 4.53%

Prices of medicines and scheduled substances will only be adjusted by a maximum of 4.53% in 2020, health minister Zweli Mkhize announced in a notice published in the government gazette this week.

Medicine prices in the private sector are tightly controlled by the health department, which usually permits one increase a year on the ceiling price for each drug, known as the single exit price. The capped prices mean companies cannot pass on increased input costs to consumers, and thus face a squeeze on their profits.

Mkhize said in the notice applications for adjustments of the single exit price may be submitted for the first time from January 10 and no later than February 28.

Mkhize has previously called for cheaper medicines saying “a win-win scenario is to embrace a partnership between the developed North and the developing South to innovate and manufacture products for our needs at a price that can be afforded by Africans”.

Long-term patents, which, for the most part, prohibit generic medicines have been the driving factor keeping the cost of medicines far above the financial reach of many,” Mkhize said in August.

“As we prepare for National Health Insurance (NHI), we find ourselves in the serendipitous position of coinciding with the ‘patent cliff’. As patents expire, here we find ourselves with an excellent opportunity to introduce policies that encourage prevalence of generics in the pharmaceutical market and also open up competition in the sector.”

