Health minister expects more listeria infections

Aaron Motsoaledi also warns that new infections are likely to be reported in the Southern African region, with Namibia already reporting one case

15 March 2018 - 17:05 Tanisha Heiberg
Minister of Health Dr Aaron Motsoaledi. Picture: SIYABULELA DUDA
Health Minister Aaron Motsoaledi expects infections from the worst listeria outbreak in history, and which has killed 180 people since January last year, to increase and has warned there could be other cases in the Southern Africa region.

The government, which has been criticised for taking too long to find the cause, has linked the outbreak to polony made by Tiger’s Enterprise Food. The disease causes flu-like symptoms, nausea, diarrhoea, and infection of the blood and brain.

"We are just at the beginning and must expect other cases to emerge," Motsoaledi said.

Motsoaledi — who has met with health ministers from the Southern African region — also said he expected more cases of the outbreak to be reported in the region, but did not give details. Namibia’s health minister said on Tuesday that it had recorded its first case of listeriosis, and that the victim was fighting for their life in hospital in the nation’s capital.

Namibia and several other countries in Africa have suspended imports of processed meat from SA after the outbreak was linked to the factory that makes the polony.

Motsoaledi said the government would give information to anyone intending court action over the outbreak. A human rights lawyer has said he plans to launch a class-action lawsuit against Tiger Brands on behalf of the families of people who died after health authorities confirmed the presence of listeria at its factory in Polokwane.

Tiger Brands has said it has appointed an expert team to identify the causes of the listeria outbreak traced to one of its factories.

