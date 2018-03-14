What led to SA’s listeriosis outbreak — the worst in the world?

SA has had the biggest listeriosis outbreak in the world which has resulted in more than 180 deaths to date. The Conversation Africa’s health editor Candice Bailey spoke to Prof Lise Korsten about the challenges around food safety in the country.

CANDICE BAILEY: What’s challenging about the pathogen that causes listeriosis?

LISE KORSTEN: The pathogen — listeria monocytogenes — causes the deadly disease in nature and uses food as a vehicle to invade the human body. Once it enters the body it "switches gears" and becomes lethal, causing symptoms such as nausea and diarrhoea — and even death.

As with many other food-borne pathogens, listeria can co-exist with other micro-organisms in water and soil ecosystems or on plants. The bacteria can survive even under stressful conditions, such as refrigeration. It can proliferate even when other micro-organisms die off. And it even competes with other micro-organisms for nutrients and space.

CB: What does the outbreak tell us about food safety in SA?

LK: SA was ill prepared for this devastating food safety outbreak. It is perhaps a reflection of the weaknesses in the whole food system.

There are several problems. Pieces of legislation that manage how food safety is handled remain outdated, meaning the systems in place are inadequate. This includes detecting and verifying potential problems.

On top of this there is a critical shortage of regulators, inspectors, laboratory personal, scientists and auditors.

These shortcomings were all evident in the extensive delay between the first reported case in January 2017, the announcement of the outbreak in December 2017 and the source being identified in March 2018. In the intervening 14 months, more than 180 people died and close to a thousand were affected.

In addition to outdated legislation SA has been dealing with a lack of effective regulation in the food sector. Industry has relied on self-regulation in the absence of an effective regulatory system. Product recall is also not common despite being a requirement in food safety systems.

Due to the gaps in the system companies can become complacent and provide sub-standard products if not pressured to effectively self-regulate. A food safety outbreak was imminent and the scientific community was aware that it could happen — but not on this scale.

CB: What does this mean from a food safety perspective?

LK: Listeria is a potential hazard in food production, processing and food handling environments all over the world. The pathogen can be difficult to trace and kill, particularly if effective cleaning schedules are not followed. Once the bacteria is introduced, it is able to hide in difficult to clean places and often survives in microbial biofilms (slimy layers), where it is protected against harsh cleaning agents. It prefers to breed in wet areas, particularly near drains, which are difficult to effectively manage.

Once introduced into a processing plant, listeria is difficult to remove and can easily spread through a factory. Effective monitoring is as important as good cleaning programmes.

The emphasis should be on continually improving food safety management systems. But companies can be tempted to take short cuts as they balance between consistently delivering affordable, nutritious and safe food and turning a profit.