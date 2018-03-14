Listeriosis case reported in Namibia after man ate processed meat

Namibia reported the first case of listeriosis after a patient was admitted to hospital with the disease in the capital, Windhoek, this week.

Last week Namibia suspended imports of processed meat from SA, where 183 people have died and 1,000 people have been infected in the world’s biggest listeriosis outbreak.

"A man was admitted to the Roman Catholic Hospital in Windhoek early this week after he was diagnosed with listeriosis," Namibian health minister Bernard Haufiku told legislators on Tuesday. The patient allegedly ate a hot dog-style sausage bought from a butchery in Tsumeb, 430km from Windhoek.

Namibia is a net importer of processed meat products from SA. The health ministry is monitoring the situation, Haufiku said.

Bloomberg