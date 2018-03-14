World / Africa

Listeriosis case reported in Namibia after man ate processed meat

14 March 2018 - 17:31 Agency Staff
Listeria monocytogenes cultures are seen in a lab at The National Institute for Communicable Diseases in Johannesburg. Picture: ALON SKUY
Listeria monocytogenes cultures are seen in a lab at The National Institute for Communicable Diseases in Johannesburg. Picture: ALON SKUY

Namibia reported the first case of listeriosis after a patient was admitted to hospital with the disease in the capital, Windhoek, this week.

Last week Namibia suspended imports of processed meat from SA, where 183 people have died and 1,000 people have been infected in the world’s biggest listeriosis outbreak.

"A man was admitted to the Roman Catholic Hospital in Windhoek early this week after he was diagnosed with listeriosis," Namibian health minister Bernard Haufiku told legislators on Tuesday. The patient allegedly ate a hot dog-style sausage bought from a butchery in Tsumeb, 430km from Windhoek.

Namibia is a net importer of processed meat products from SA. The health ministry is monitoring the situation, Haufiku said.

Bloomberg

What led to SA’s listeriosis outbreak — the worst in the world?

SA has no central, national food safety authority: it needs to create one, writes Candice Bailey
Opinion
13 hours ago

Listeriosis bug strips shelves, and brands, bare

A heavy reliance on Tiger Brands manufactured products has put South African retailers under fire following the recall of their house brands as the ...
Business
3 days ago

Kenya joins ban on SA processed meats

Kenya's health ministry on Tuesday announced a ban on the import and sale of certain South African processed meat products after a listeria outbreak ...
Business
3 days ago

Specific strain of listeria that killed 180 is identified at Enterprise Foods

The Department of Health has confirmed the presence of Listeria monocytogenes ST6 (LST6) at the company’s Polokwane factory after swabs were ...
National
5 days ago

Please sign in or register to comment.

Need to stay informed?

Subscribe from R120 per month to get the best of Business Day, the Financial Mail, Business Times, RDM and more, along with perks such as exclusive Financial Times content.

Most read

1.
How do you say ‘world’s happiest country’ in ...
World
2.
US retail sales fall for a third month amid ...
World / Americas
3.
UK expels 23 Russian diplomats over nerve-agent ...
World / Europe
4.
Listeriosis case reported in Namibia after man ...
World / Africa

Published by Tiso Blackstar and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.