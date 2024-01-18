State must fix SA’s reading crisis to stop school dropouts
NPO urges government to do more to help pupils recover from Covid-19 disruptions
18 January 2024 - 17:56
The nonprofit DG Murray Trust (DMGT) has called on the basic education department to step up its efforts to help children catch up on the learning losses caused by the government’s response to the coronavirus pandemic, warning that children with poor reading skills are more likely to drop out of school.
SA’s school dropout rate is a major concern for the government. Despite spending more than 6% of GDP on education, only about 60% of the children who enrol in grade 1 complete matric...
