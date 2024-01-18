IEB candidates of 2023 achieve 98.4% pass rate
Independent Examination Board says exams were free of any irregularities that might have undermined their credibility
18 January 2024 - 05:00
Candidates who wrote the Independent Examination Board (IEB) national senior certificate exams in 2023 achieved an overall pass rate of 98.46%, a slight improvement on the previous year’s pass rate of 98.42%.
The IEB is an independent body that offers exams for IEB-registered schools, in line with the curriculum standards set by the department of basic education. In 2023 15,180 candidates wrote the IEB exams, up from 13,525 candidates the year before, it said in a statement. More than half (135) of the 248 schools registered with the IEB in 2023 were in Gauteng...
