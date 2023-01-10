LETTER: Our education system just soldiered on during Covid-19

Officials’ reiteration of hawkish comments puts the brakes on Tuesday's rally that had sent the all share to a record high
The technology and economy have moved on and the old electricity model is no longer fit for purpose
Stage 6 nightly power cuts start on Tuesday and will be in place until further notice
The governing party wants to prioritise investment in big infrastructure projects, but economist says the resolutions are nothing new
Top Asian agricultural commodity trader wants to tap the deep pool of liquidity in the Middle East
Little-known or almost extinct varieties are making a comeback as vintners adjust to changing weather.
Gibril Massaquoi, who lives in Finland, is accused of committing crimes against humanity in Sierra Leone and Liberia
Dewald Brevis rapidly garnered favourite status with what is already for him a typically flamboyant half century, finishing not out on 70
The Venom F5 Revolution is lighter and has more downforce to go with its amazing 1,354kW power output
It is that time of the year when the nation anticipates the release of matric results. These will be the results of the class that was worst affected by one of the most devastating pandemics in human history, Covid-19.
Many education systems around the world came to a halt due to Covid-19, but ours — perceived by many to be fragile — soldiered on, with learner numbers increasing from 12-million to 13-million over the past three years.
In implementing the resolution of the ANC that there should be one examinations council for the entire schooling system, the education minister could start from this year including the results from all assessment bodies, also the Independent Examinations Board and the SA Comprehensive Assessment Institute, instead of these small and elite assessment bodies releasing their own results. This would assert the minister’s role as the ultimate authority in the schooling system.
We now have the benefit of hindsight on how Umalusi’s decisions were made during the standardisation of the grade 12 results for the 2020 and 2021 classes. I am on record demonstrating how Umalusi lost the opportunity to demonstrate its value, relevance and effectiveness to South Africans in terms of the class of 2020. The decisions regarding the class of 2021 were much more favourable than for the class of 2020, even though it was far more deserving than the class of 2021.
As already indicated, the class of 2022 took the brunt of Covid-19, and learners were also hard hit by load-shedding. To cap it all, the error in the second mathematics paper complicated the situation for this class.
I hope that this time around when the decisions of Umalusi and the results of the 2022 class become public they will indicate that Umalusi has taken decisions that are in the best interests of the learners.
Panyaza LesufiGauteng premier, writing as an education activist
JOIN THE DISCUSSION: Send us an email with your comments to letters@businesslive.co.za. Letters of more than 300 words will be edited for length. Anonymous correspondence will not be published. Writers should include a daytime telephone number.
Would you like to comment on this article? Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.
LETTER: Our education system just soldiered on during Covid-19
The hope is that Umalusi has taken decisions in the best interest of pupils
It is that time of the year when the nation anticipates the release of matric results. These will be the results of the class that was worst affected by one of the most devastating pandemics in human history, Covid-19.
Many education systems around the world came to a halt due to Covid-19, but ours — perceived by many to be fragile — soldiered on, with learner numbers increasing from 12-million to 13-million over the past three years.
In implementing the resolution of the ANC that there should be one examinations council for the entire schooling system, the education minister could start from this year including the results from all assessment bodies, also the Independent Examinations Board and the SA Comprehensive Assessment Institute, instead of these small and elite assessment bodies releasing their own results. This would assert the minister’s role as the ultimate authority in the schooling system.
We now have the benefit of hindsight on how Umalusi’s decisions were made during the standardisation of the grade 12 results for the 2020 and 2021 classes. I am on record demonstrating how Umalusi lost the opportunity to demonstrate its value, relevance and effectiveness to South Africans in terms of the class of 2020. The decisions regarding the class of 2021 were much more favourable than for the class of 2020, even though it was far more deserving than the class of 2021.
As already indicated, the class of 2022 took the brunt of Covid-19, and learners were also hard hit by load-shedding. To cap it all, the error in the second mathematics paper complicated the situation for this class.
I hope that this time around when the decisions of Umalusi and the results of the 2022 class become public they will indicate that Umalusi has taken decisions that are in the best interests of the learners.
Panyaza Lesufi
Gauteng premier, writing as an education activist
JOIN THE DISCUSSION: Send us an email with your comments to letters@businesslive.co.za. Letters of more than 300 words will be edited for length. Anonymous correspondence will not be published. Writers should include a daytime telephone number.
Panel to figure out how unsolvable question slipped into matric maths paper
School curriculum may be trimmed to help pupils make up for lockdown losses
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Most read
Related Articles
Panel to figure out how unsolvable question slipped into matric maths paper
School curriculum may be trimmed to help pupils make up for lockdown losses
Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.