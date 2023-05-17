Business Day TV talks to Percy Mathebula from Sentio Capital
SA ranked last of 50 countries for reading for comprehension this week, with worse scores than ever before (“Literacy crisis: study shows over 80% of SA’s grade 4s cannot read for meaning”, May 16). Yet our basic education minister remains in office 13 years after first being appointed.
The only other instances of such absolute (and hopelessly ill-placed) political loyalty are the ANC government’s undying love for racist policy and its unwavering support for Russian warmongering imperialists.
All are kryptonite for our country’s future prospects.
Rolf Endres Craighall Park
LETTER: Kryptonite for our future prospects
