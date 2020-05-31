National / Education

ANGIE MOTSHEKGA

Last-minute delay in restarting schools means pupils will go back on June 8

31 May 2020 - 23:14 Claudi Mailovich
Minister of basic education Angie Motshekga visits a school in Olivenhoudbosh, Tshwane. Picture: THAPELO MOREBUDI
Minister of basic education Angie Motshekga visits a school in Olivenhoudbosh, Tshwane. Picture: THAPELO MOREBUDI

About 12 hours before pupils were set to return to school after a 10-week closure, basic education minister Angie Motshekga delayed the reopening to June 8.

The announcement on Sunday night came as some pupils in hostels had already returned to school, and parents had prepared to take their children to school in the midst of the Covid-19 pandemic. It also came after the Western Cape informed schools to reopen on Monday, which authorities said would still happen.

The basic education department said in a statement on Sunday evening that while schools would still reopen on Monday with the return of school management teams, teachers and nonteaching staff, pupils will now return to school next Monday. The phased reopening will see only grade 12s and grade 7s return for now.

"This coming week must be used for the proper orientation and training of teachers, the mopping and ramping of all supply chain matters, and final touches to the readiness of each facility for the arrival of learners," the department said.

Pupils who have already arrived at schools had to continue with orientating themselves in terms of the health and safety procedures, the department said.

Motshekga caused mass confusion after postponing a critical briefing on Sunday evening, at which she was set to give details on the school year. The briefing will now take place on Monday.

In a statement on Sunday, the Western Cape said schools were to return on Monday, as per the government gazette issued by Motshekga, which was promulgated last week,

Uncertainty

Western Cape education MEC Debbie Schäfer said she could no longer "allow our schools to hover in a state of uncertainty".

She said school staff and the provincial education department had worked around the clock to ensure all plans were in place to receive pupils on time.

"Given these preparations, and the enormous effort put in by teachers and nonteaching staff alike, it would be unfair to delay all schools from reopening," she said.

Education unions have indicated that out of the nine provinces, only the Western Cape and Gauteng were close to being compliant with the measures that must be put in place for reopening. Access to water and personal protective equipment was of particular concern.

Mugwena Maluleke, general secretary of the SA Democratic Teachers Union, said the union wanted a uniform date for all pupils. He said Motshekga had caused confusion by postponing the briefing.

Chris Klopper, CEO of teachers’ union SAOU, said the union’s position was that schools that were ready could open, given the directives gazetted by the minister, which had not been replaced. He said there were headmasters who had been placed under immense pressure by their communities to open schools, but said if a school could not comply, it should not open.

Paul Colditz, CEO of the Federation of Governing Bodies for SA Schools, said they had asked the minister to allow for this extra week to give schools more time to ensure readiness.

He said if schools started on June 8, the academic year could be managed.

He said Motshekga’s initial postponement of the briefing caused "chaos" and cancelling something as important as the briefing at the last minute damaged the credibility of the system.

mailovichc@businesslive.co.za

Opening schools: are we asking the right questions?

It is critical that we use this crisis to re-energise a broader drive to reform the education system
Features
2 days ago

SA worried about sending children back to school, Ipsos finds

A 16-country online survey shows that SA is not alone in its return to school — or return to work — apprehension
National
1 week ago

Majority of schools not complying with Covid-19 regulations, survey finds

Survey shows most schools have not received Covid-19 regulations relating to health and safety, few have been disinfected, and face masks have not ...
National
1 week ago

Teachers’ union digs in its heels over return to work

Sadtu is protesting against what it says is  inadequate provision for the health and safety of its members
National
3 weeks ago

Most read

1.
DA wins first round in court battle around ...
National
2.
SA Covid-19 infections jump nearly 2,000 in a day
National
3.
Reopening of schools in doubt after talks with ...
National
4.
MRC dropping probe over comments by Prof Glenda ...
National / Health
5.
Tobacco ban could see a ‘sizeable number’ of ...
National

Related Articles

Activists call for schools to revive feeding programmes

National / Health

Return to school depends on success of lockdown, says Angie Motshekga

National / Education

Ambitious plan for opening schools shown to parliament

National / Education

Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.