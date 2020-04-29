Ambitious plan for opening schools shown to parliament

Part of the rationale for opening schools is that children are unlikely to transmit the disease, Mweli told a joint meeting of parliament’s portfolio committee on basic education and its select committee on education and technology, sports, arts and culture.

Nevertheless, the department is proposing stringent social-distancing measures within school grounds; temperature-screening of pupils; mandatory wearing of cloth face masks; and extensive new hygiene protocols. All sports matches, choral practices, and large cultural events will be prohibited.

The department will provide two cloth masks per pupil to all schools in the lower four quintiles, Mweli said. The department categorises schools into five quintiles, based on the socio-economic status of the community it serves.

There are an estimated 3,500 schools with “critical water-supply challenges” Mweli said. Department officials are working with their counterparts in the department of water and sanitation to ensure potable water is delivered in tankers to these schools within a fortnight, he said.

The phased return to school, which has been discussed with unions and school governing bodies, proposes a staggered resumption of teaching. Grades are to return at fortnightly intervals, starting with the most senior grades in secondary and primary schools, and gradually working down towards the entry grades.

The plan proposes shortening the school holidays and deferring midyear exams until the end of 2020 to complete the curriculum. As a result, a record-breaking cohort of 1.1-million students are expected to write exams at the end of the year, and it is likely that their results will only be announced towards the end of January 2021, said Mweli. The department usually announces matric results in the first week of January.

