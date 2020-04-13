Activists call for schools to revive feeding programmes

Motshekga has previously said the basic education department did not have the capacity to provide food to children in their communities, and so the job has been taken over by the department of social development, through its implementing agencies.

But activists have questioned whether children are getting the nutrition they need, and raised concerns about the safety of the distribution points being used by the department of social development. Schools offered the safest and most efficient way to provide learners with food, said Equal Education, the Equal Education Law Centre, The Children’s Institute, Section 27, and the Centre for Child Law in an open letter sent to the Minister on April 10.

“Hunger and malnutrition are serious concerns, particularly during the COVID-19 pandemic, as both result in compromised levels of immunity. It is therefore necessary to put in place clear and co-ordinated interventions which ensure that children continue to receive the benefit of school meals. The department of basic education must play a central role in this and cannot defer its responsibilities to other departments indefinitely,” they said.

Neither the education department nor the department of social development had responded to Business Day’s questions at the time of publication.