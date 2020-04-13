covid-19
Activists call for schools to revive feeding programmes
Child rights organisations have raised concerns about the safety of the distribution points
Child rights organisations on Monday urged basic education minister Angie Motshekga to revive the school feeding scheme, saying its suspension is jeopardising the welfare of millions of learners.
Schools have been shut for the past month as part of the government's sweeping restrictions trade, travel and mass gatherings, aimed at slowing transmission of Covid-19 in SA. They are to remain closed during the national lockdown, cutting off a vital source of nutrition for 9.6-million children from some of SA’s most deprived communities.
Motshekga has previously said the basic education department did not have the capacity to provide food to children in their communities, and so the job has been taken over by the department of social development, through its implementing agencies.
But activists have questioned whether children are getting the nutrition they need, and raised concerns about the safety of the distribution points being used by the department of social development. Schools offered the safest and most efficient way to provide learners with food, said Equal Education, the Equal Education Law Centre, The Children’s Institute, Section 27, and the Centre for Child Law in an open letter sent to the Minister on April 10.
“Hunger and malnutrition are serious concerns, particularly during the COVID-19 pandemic, as both result in compromised levels of immunity. It is therefore necessary to put in place clear and co-ordinated interventions which ensure that children continue to receive the benefit of school meals. The department of basic education must play a central role in this and cannot defer its responsibilities to other departments indefinitely,” they said.
Neither the education department nor the department of social development had responded to Business Day’s questions at the time of publication.
The Western Cape education department began distributing food to learners through schools last week, drawing fire from the South African Democratic Teachers’ Union and MPs, who accused it of undermining the national lock down regulations. The provincial education department has defended its actions, saying feeding schoolchildren is an essential service. Children have been asked to bring their own containers to school and to take their meals home, and schools are implementing strict hygiene and social distancing measures.
Children’s Institute senior legal researcher Paula Proudlock said increasing the child support grant would be an effective way to improve household nutrition during SA’s Covid-19 epidemic, reaching beyond school-going children. A coalition of 35 organisations, including the Children’s Institute, have asked President Cyril Ramaphosa to increase the child support grant by R500 a month for the next six months, but have not yet had a response, she said.