Quality of maths and science passes still in question

The maths and science pass rate for matriculants improved slightly in 2016, but the quality of passes is still in question.

The 51.1% maths pass rate for 2016 was an improvement on the 49.1% achieved in 2015. The science pass rate also improved, from 58.6% in 2015 to 62% — in 2016. In both subjects males had better pass rates than females.

In maths, 89,119 pupils passed compared with the 84,297 who passed in 2015, while 1,699 more pupils passed science in 2016 than in 2015.

SA’s maths literacy pass rates took a slight knock in 2016, dipping to 71.3% from 71.4% in 2015, which University of the Witwatersrand maths lecturer Jacques du Plessis said paints a bleak picture.

"The bottom line is maths has not really moved and maths literacy has declined so we need to pay more attention there," he said.

At the 2016 maths indaba, the Department of Basic Education proposed modelling the South African curriculum on those of Asian countries such as Singapore, Japan and Taiwan. Research has shown that, since 1995, pupils in these countries have progressively improved in the areas of content and cognitive maths skills for Grades 4 and 8.

The Trends in International Mathematics and Science Study (Timss) 2015 showed that South African pupils’ grasp of simple concepts was weak and they struggled to apply knowledge. SA scored below the Timss "low" benchmark score of 400.

The study showed that pupils in Hong Kong spent more time out of school doing maths, and that about 50% of pupils there and in Singapore were reaching advanced performance levels.

Deputy Basic Education Minister Enver Surty said the department had offered several interventions to help matric pupils in 2016, including the HeyMath! Programme, the Kutloanong Maths and Science Project and the Dinaledi winter holiday camps.

It had also worked closely with provinces to achieve results.

The 2016 improvement came down to better teacher and learning facilitation, and to covering the curriculum in time, he said.

"We are able to measure the progress of schools in terms of curriculum coverage," said Surty.

The department had also improved its ability to provide schools with the resources they needed, with textbook coverage now at 95%, he said.

Surty said spending more time learning did advance results. He said the camps had been a critical part of improving pupils’ marks.

"It’s a range of interventions, it’s difficult to say which was best," he said.

"I think the camps were important. Our focus on teacher development has been critical — the ability to prepare your lessons weekly in advance, particularly for mathematics and science, then go through the process and then meet again as clusters of educators — I think that has helped significantly."

Gail Campbell, CEO of the Zenex Foundation, an organisation that works to deliver programmes and projects in maths, science and language education in SA, said the foundation was encouraged by the increase in the pass rate for maths and science, but was concerned about the quality of the passes.

Campbell said the foundational knowledge of maths and science started before Grade 10, and that this was where more focus was needed.

She said maths and science career streams were what the county needed to develop.

"Young people wanting to get into careers in the maths and science streams need passes above 60%, and there are fewer learners, particularly black African learners, who get those kinds of passes," she said.

In KwaZulu-Natal — the province with the largest population of matrics — more than 60% of pupils took pure maths as a subject, compared with under 40% in the Western Cape.

"They are willing to take the risk in the short term, but gain in the long term," said Surty.

Campbell contends that the quality of teachers’ content knowledge needs to be improved for a long-term, sustainable improvement.

