The matric class of 2016 have achieved a pass rate of 72.5%‚ up from 70‚7% in the previous year.

The pass rate reflects the achievement of the 442 672 matriculants who passed their National Senior Certificate exams‚ Basic Education Minister Angie Motshekga said on Wednesday evening.

Motshekga was speaking in Midrand‚ Johannesburg‚ where she announced the national results.

The top achieving province is the Free State with a pass rate of 88.2%‚ up from 81.6% in 2015.

Historically‚ the Western cape has held the top spot which this year came in second place with with 85.9%‚ improving from 84.7% in 2015.

Gauteng claimed third place with 85.1%‚ improving from 84.2% in 2015.