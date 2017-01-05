When Basic Education Minister Angie Motshekga announced the 2016 matric results‚ she congratulated the Free State for breaking the 90% threshold with its pass rate. But a closer inspection of the results reveals that this is not the full story.

Last year‚ the number of progressed pupils registered for matric increased significantly. These pupils did not meet the requirements to be promoted to Grade 12, but were passed because they had already been held back once in the senior education phase.

When Motshekga announced the results she noted that they had been presented in two ways – including and excluding progressed pupils. When the number of progressed pupils was included‚ the national pass rate dropped from 76.2% to 72.5%.