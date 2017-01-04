Matric pass rate improves on last year

The matric pass rate rose to 72.5% in 2016, the Department of Basic Education announced on Wednesday.

This is a slight improvement from the previous two years: in 2015 the pass rate dropped to 70.7%, from 75.9% in 2014.

In 2016 a total of 828,020 pupils were registered to write the National Senior Certificate (NSC) examinations, with 674,652 being full time and 153,368 part time.

The top-performing pupils in 2016 came from schools in the Western Cape, Mpumalanga and Limpopo, the department said.