National / Education

Matric pass rate improves on last year

04 January 2017 - 18:47 PM Michelle Gumede
Basic Education Minister Angie Motshekga. Picture: SUNDAY TIMES
Basic Education Minister Angie Motshekga. Picture: SUNDAY TIMES

The matric pass rate rose to 72.5% in 2016, the Department of Basic Education announced on Wednesday.

This is a slight improvement from the previous two years: in 2015 the pass rate dropped to 70.7%, from 75.9% in 2014.

In 2016 a total of 828,020 pupils were registered to write the National Senior Certificate (NSC) examinations, with 674,652 being full time and 153,368 part time.

The top-performing pupils in 2016 came from schools in the Western Cape, Mpumalanga and Limpopo, the department said.

Nothing fishy about Umalusi standardisation process, say experts

The DA has suggested that the methodology Umalusi employs for mark adjustments in matric results is unsound
National
16 hours ago

The Independent Examinations Board results were released on December 30, and showed a pass rate of 98.67% for 2016, compared with 98.3% in 2015.

The pressure is now on for the South African universities, colleges and employers to place the 442,672 pupils who passed, or to employ them in entry-level jobs.

The results statement will be available on Thursday at the schools or exam centres where candidates wrote their exams.

The pass rate announcement was preceded by a furore over quality control body Umalusi’s standardisation process, with the DA calling it into question while education experts backed Umalusi.

Please login or register to comment.

Need the best business news in SA? Register to try BL Premium at no cost until early 2017 – with content from Business Day, Financial Mail, Rand Daily Mail, Business Times, Financial Times and more.

Most read

1.
Matric pass rate improves on last year
National / Education
2.
Wits University starts employing hundreds of ...
National / Education
3.
Eskom stays power cuts
National
4.
Pikitup says it is catching up with festive ...
National

Related Articles

Jobless youth need quick fixes, says study
Economy

Focus on primary school, not matric, says lobby group
National / Education

Teachers worry about SA’s maths problem
National / Education

Row over adjustments of matric marks by Umalusi
National / Education

How matric marks are being inflated - an open letter to Umalusi
Politics

Investors Monthly is a magazine published by Times Media, Media Division included in the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of the month.