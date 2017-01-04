Matric pass rate improves on last year

The matric pass rate rose to 72.5% in 2016, the Department of Basic Education announced on Wednesday.
This is a slight improvement from the previous two years: in 2015 the pass rate dropped to 70.7%, from 75.9% in 2014.
In 2016 a total of 828,020 pupils were registered to write the National Senior Certificate (NSC) examinations, with 674,652 being full time and 153,368 part time.
The top-performing pupils in 2016 came from schools in the Western Cape, Mpumalanga and Limpopo, the department said.
The Independent Examinations Board results were released on December 30, and showed a pass rate of 98.67% for 2016, compared with 98.3% in 2015.
The pressure is now on for the South African universities, colleges and employers to place the 442,672 pupils who passed, or to employ them in entry-level jobs.
The results statement will be available on Thursday at the schools or exam centres where candidates wrote their exams.
The pass rate announcement was preceded by a furore over quality control body Umalusi’s standardisation process, with the DA calling it into question while education experts backed Umalusi.
