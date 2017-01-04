The National Professional Teachers’ Organisation of SA (Naptosa) has predicted that the overall percentage of matriculants who passed will be higher than last year‚ but education experts say SA still faces a quality problem.

The overall and provincial pass marks will be released on Wednesday evening and matriculants will receive their individual results on Thursday.

Umalusi‚ the body which standardises results‚ has already said the 2016 maths and maths literacy results are poor. Maths literacy is the easier of the subjects.

Naptosa executive director Basil Manuel said the union was expecting a slight increase in the percentage of matrics who passed in 2016‚ up from 70.7% in 2015. "A large increase would be suspicious," he said.

"We predict a slight increase in pass mark results‚ but Naptosa still believes the quality of passes is what really matters."