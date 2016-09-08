The National Teachers’ Union (Natu) is to demand "free tertiary education for educators’ children".

"Teachers are heavily indebted and can’t afford to send their kids to universities‚" the union said in a statement announcing a conference it is to hold on Friday.

Also at issue for Natu‚ the statement said‚ was the "equalisation of salaries of basic and higher education workers".

It is also set to call for a "rejection of Annual National Assessments (ANA) examinations" and plans by the education department to bring them back "as early as next year".

ANAs‚ which were introduced in 2010 as a diagnostic tool to assess numeracy and literacy for pupils between grades 1 and 9‚ were a bone of contention between Basic Education Minister Angie Motshekga and unions last year.

The South African Democratic Teachers’ Union last year instructed its members not to participate in ANAs as they were an "onslaught on teachers with no intention to improve the system".

