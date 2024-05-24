National

ICJ to rule on SA’s request to halt Rafah offensive

SA says Israel’s attacks on the Gazan city ‘must be stopped’ to ensure the survival of the Palestinian people

24 May 2024 - 11:05
by Stephanie van den Berg and Anthony Deutsch
Department of international relations and co-operation director-general Zane Dangor, left, and SA ambassador Vusimuzi Madonsela at the International Court of Justice in The Hague, the Netherlands, May 16 2024. Picture: REUTERS/YVES HERMAN
Judges at the International Court of Justice (ICJ) will rule on Friday on SA’s request to order Israel to halt its Rafah offensive and withdraw from Gaza, part of a wider case accusing Israel of genocide.

SA’s lawyers asked the court last week to impose emergency measures, and said Israel’s attacks on the southern Gaza city “must be stopped” to ensure the survival of the Palestinian people.

Rulings by the ICJ, also known as the World Court, are final and binding, but have been ignored in the past. The court has no enforcement powers.

Israel has repeatedly dismissed the accusations of genocide as baseless. It has argued in court that the operations in Gaza are self defence and targeted at Hamas militants who attacked Israel on October 7.

An Israeli government spokesperson said on Thursday that “no power on Earth will stop Israel from protecting its citizens and going after Hamas in Gaza”.

An Israeli military spokesperson said the army was operating “carefully and precisely” in Rafah, where hundreds of thousands of Palestinians have sought refuge from Israeli bombing and operations elsewhere in the Palestinian enclave.

A decision against Israel by the highest UN legal body could pile more diplomatic pressure on the government of Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu.

Several European countries said on Wednesday they would recognise a Palestinian state, and the chief prosecutor of the International Criminal Court (ICC) — also based in The Hague — announced on Monday that he had filed an application for arrest warrants against Netanyahu and defence minister Yoav Gallant, as well as leaders of Hamas.

The ICC prosecutes individuals for alleged war crimes, crimes against humanity and genocide, while the ICJ is the highest UN body for disputes between states.

The ICJ has previously rejected Israel’s demand to throw out the overall case. The court has ordered it to prevent acts of genocide against the Palestinians and allow aid to flow, while stopping short of ordering a halt to Israeli military operations.

Israel launched its assault on Gaza after Hamas-led militants stormed into southern Israel, killing 1,200 people and seizing more than 250 hostages, according to Israeli tallies. More than 35,000 Palestinians have since been killed in the offensive, according to Gaza’s health ministry.

Reuters

