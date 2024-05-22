Indefinite Numsa strike begins at SA Steel Mills over fired employees
Numsa says SA Steel Mills was attempting to punish workers for exercising their constitutional right to strike in April by firing them
22 May 2024 - 11:02
The National Union of Metalworkers of SA (Numsa) is set to embark on indefinite strike action at SA Steel Mills from Wednesday, after the steel producer allegedly fired 162 workers for participating in what the labour court ruled was a lawful strike.
Numsa members had downed tools on April 16 in support of their demands to be represented by union shop stewards in the workplace. SA Steel Mills, trading as Alfeco Holdings, was granted a temporary interdict against the striking Numsa members on April 19...
