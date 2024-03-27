SIU finds National Treasury contract irregular
The contract was intended to integrate the financial management of government
27 March 2024 - 10:41
A National Treasury project worth more than R1bn to integrate the financial management of national and provincial government has been found to be irregular by the Special Investigating Unit (SIU).
The National Treasury has consistently maintained there was no corruption involved in the contract with Oracle to implement the project, which has been under planning and implementation in various forms for about 20 years. ..
