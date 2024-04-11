State mortuaries are in a disgusting condition
Inadequate infrastructure and maintenance blamed for environment that traumatises families
11 April 2024 - 05:00
Barely half of SA’s state mortuaries have met inspection standards, highlighting the grim conditions under which staff conduct autopsies and relatives are required to identify bodies.
In a reply to questions by the DA in parliament, health minister Joe Phaahla revealed that only 62 of SA’s 118 forensic pathology units, or state mortuaries, were awarded certificates of competence...
