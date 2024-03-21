Police minister wins appeal on wrongful arrest award
But Bheki Cele must still pay R350,000 with interest from the date of judgment in January 2022
21 March 2024 - 19:52
Police minister Bheki Cele successfully appealed against a high court order for him to pay R1m in damages to a woman wrongfully arrested and held for 12 days and subjected to xenophobic insults by police.
The department conceded it was responsible for the harm caused to Cynthia Khedama, but said the R1m award to her was too high, arguing successfully that the amount should be reduced. The full bench of the Pietermaritzburg high court agreed on Tuesday, and cut the amount to R350,000 with interest. ..
