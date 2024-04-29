Companies / Energy

WATCH: Assessing SA’s draft gas master plan

Business Day TV talks to Jaco Human, executive director of the Industrial Gas Users Association of Southern Africa

29 April 2024 - 15:43
by Business Day TV
Picture: 123RF/IONUTANSICA
Picture: 123RF/IONUTANSICA

The department of mineral resources and energy has released the draft gas master plan for 2024. The plan seeks to ensure security of gas supply while outlining the role of natural gas in the country’s energy mix.

Business Day TV discussed it in more detail with Jaco Human, executive director of the Industrial Gas Users Association of Southern Africa.

