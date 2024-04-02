Integrated Resource Plan should be reworked, BLSA says
The draft energy plan is out of touch with SA’s energy needs and demands, says CEO
02 April 2024 - 18:34
The CEO of Business Leadership SA (BLSA), Busisiwe Mavuso, says the recently released draft Integrated Resource Plan (IRP) 2023 should be reworked as it is fundamentally flawed, and has expressed concern in the plan’s ability to fix SA’s electricity supply woes.
Mavuso said the draft plan, which will be used by the government and Eskom to make decisions about the procurement of new generation capacity and other energy planning matters, was “out of touch” with the country’s energy needs and demands and should be immediately reworked to reflect SA’s energy market, which is dominated by coal. ..
