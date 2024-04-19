Green energy report casts doubt on state-backed renewables plan
19 April 2024 - 05:00
SA’s renewable energy sector is likely to be dominated by private offtake agreements and municipalities amid uncertainty over the official, government-backed programme, according to a report on the industry.
The report, unveiled on Thursday by GreenCape, a nonprofit organisation dedicated to promoting the growth of SA’s green economy, found that private offtake agreements grew rapidly in 2023 and are expected to be a large driver of future renewable energy projects...
