Acsa warns of potential fuel crisis at airports
Seasonal shutdown of the Natref refinery and a tax dispute could lead to disruptions
11 April 2024 - 20:14
Airports Company SA (Acsa) has sounded the alarm over a potential crisis in jet fuel supply as a result of maintenance at a refinery and an industry dispute.
The planned seasonal shutdown of the Natref inland refinery as well as a tax dispute between authorities and petroleum companies could lead to disruptions of fuel supply to airports in the country, the airports management company said in a statement on Thursday...
