Next month’s elections are starting to influence sentiment on local markets
The main challenge confronting city diplomacy remains the delivery of economic, social and governance benefits to citizens
Resignation is not an indication or admission of guilt, she says
‘Today we declare we will build Gauteng to be a place of hope,’ Hlazo-Webster said
Energy giant BP opts to outsource transport operations in Southern Africa
A cross-cutting number of events and trends converged to influence economic perceptions in the first quarter of 2024, says Raymond Parsons
Business Day Spotlight speaks to Eerik Oja, CEO and co-founder of car subscription service Planet42
More than 900 injured and 50 missing as quake triggers landslides
Team’s recent two wins and two defeats leaves fans feeling exasperated
Nissan targets additional 1-million-unit sales by end of fiscal year 2026, and an EV for SA
Business Day TV sat down with Prof Raymond Parsons of the North-West University’s School of Business & Governance to analyse the findings of the institution’s policy uncertainty index.
Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.
NEWS LEADER
WATCH: Policy uncertainty deepens as elections loom
Business Day TV speaks to Prof Raymond Parsons of North-West University
