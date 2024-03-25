Sakeliga gets court order to stop ‘illegal collections’ by council
In 2019, Sakelige members in the Kgetlengrivier municipality said they were forced to pay into the bank account of Ideal Prepaid, not the municipality
25 March 2024 - 12:26
Business lobby group Sakelige has obtained a court order to stop municipal collections from businesses and residents of Kgetlengrivier Municipality being paid to a company it says was conducting “illegal collections”.
According to Sakelige, this victory helps other municipal ratepayers around SA, as it “upholds principles to prevent similar unlawful recoveries of municipal fees. ..
