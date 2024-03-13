Enoch Godongwana announces increase in relief of distress grant
Monthly payment will rise to R370 from R350, a hike of 5.7%
13 March 2024 - 20:37
The Covid-19 social relief of distress grant will be raised by R20, or 5.7%, to R370 from April 1, finance minister Enoch Godongwana announced in the National Assembly on Wednesday evening.
About 9-million people receive the grant, which the ANC uses as a strong point in its favour in its electioneering in the run-up to the May 29 general elections...
