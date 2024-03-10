Human rights commission asks SCA to rule its directives are binding
The Supreme Court of Appeal will hear the case on Tuesday
10 March 2024 - 20:42
In what could prove to be a landmark case, the SA Human Rights Commission (SAHRC) is asking the Supreme Court of Appeal (SCA) to find that its directives are legally binding.
The commission, created by the constitution to protect human rights, has told the appeal court that “if compliance with the directives of the commission can be optional no-one would comply”. The commission pointed to instances such as granting water access in which its directives have been ignored for years...
