Motsoaledi appeals to Constitutional Court over ZEP system
High court last year ordered minister to halt planned deportations and overhaul entire permit system
06 March 2024 - 20:15
The department of home affairs has appealed to the Constitutional Court to overturn a high court ruling compelling the department to halt the deportation of as many as 178,000 holders of Zimbabwean exemption permits (ZEPs).
Minister Aaron Motsoaledi argued that the full bench of the Pretoria high court used “incorrect legal principles” in reaching its findings last year, which include that the entire permit regime be reconsidered...
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Subscribe now to unlock this article.
Support BusinessLIVE’s award-winning journalism for R129 per month (digital access only).
There’s never been a more important time to support independent journalism in SA. Our subscription packages now offer an ad-free experience for readers.
Cancel anytime.
Questions? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now.