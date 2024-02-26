Suspended judge Nana Makhubele sticks to her denial of impropriety
Makhubele strenuously denies she acted improperly in settlement of claims with firms in Siyaya Group
26 February 2024 - 20:24
The judicial court tribunal hearing the matter against suspended judge Nana Makhubele is set to continue on March 11. So far, Makhubele’s defence has been one of denial.
On Friday, she denied “in the strongest terms” that she acted improperly in the decision to settle claims for about R59m with a set of companies in the Siyaya Group during her tenure as chair of the interim board of Passenger Rail Agency of SA (Prasa). ..
