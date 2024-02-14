John Hlophe turns to the courts —again — as impeachment vote looms
Suspended judge president seeks interdict pending the outcome of his application to apex court
14 February 2024 - 18:44
Suspended Western Cape judge president John Hlophe has turned to the Western Cape High Court seeking to interdict parliament’s impeachment vote scheduled for next Wednesday.
Hlophe wants his urgent application to be heard in court on Tuesday — the day before the vote. His attorney, Barnabas Xulu, said they had asked for a judge from outside the Western Cape division...
