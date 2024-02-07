Nxesi says overhaul of UIF and Compensation Fund requires massive funding
PwC report proposes restructuring the funds into stand-alone entities, separate from department of employment & labour
07 February 2024 - 14:08
The department of employment & labour has agreed to the restructuring of the Compensation Fund and Unemployment Insurance Fund (UIF), a process minister Thulas Nxesi said would require “massive” expenditure and funding.
The unbundling of the two funds, based on based on a PwC report published in September last year envisages upgrading the IT systems, organisational restructuring, employing suitably skilled staff, retraining, improving service delivery, and a change in the work culture...
