Competition Commission asks top court for leave to appeal price-fixing ruling
The body hopes to reinstate charges against Standard Bank, FirstRand, Nedbank and 10 foreign banks
06 February 2024 - 15:24
UPDATED 06 February 2024 - 19:43
The Competition Commission has approached the Constitutional Court, asking for leave to appeal the ruling that dismissed currency manipulation charges against the three big SA banks and 14 foreign banks.
The commission hopes to reinstate rand/dollar price-fixing charges against Standard Bank, FirstRand, Nedbank and 10 foreign banks but will now exclude four of the banks’ holding companies. ..
