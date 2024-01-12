HILARY JOFFE: After aiming too high, the Competition Commission is left with a ‘shoplifting’ case
It failed to back up its case against 28 banks and is now left with a minor issue
If the Competition Commission has any sense it will move swiftly ahead with what little is left of its case against the banks for alleged rand manipulation. It’s been left with just five banks to prosecute, after the Competition Appeal Court threw out most of its case. The only way the commission can demonstrate it ever had a case at all is to take it to trial at the Competition Tribunal and show it can put a proper, if smaller case, together.
No doubt some in the commission will want to dig up grounds to appeal against the court’s decision at the Constitutional Court. But newish competition commissioner Doris Tshepe should be asking some searching questions of her cartel division in light of the ruling, which took the commission’s case to pieces — on the law, the evidence and jurisdiction. ..
