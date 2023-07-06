Unemployment crisis could spark a ‘revolution’ in SA, warns Sasria boss
EU wants to be the government’s partner in improving SA’s employment figures
06 July 2023 - 15:55
UPDATED 06 July 2023 - 23:00
SA faces the risk of a repeat of the July 2021 violence amid high levels of youth unemployment and load-shedding, says the boss of state insurance agency Sasria, joining a growing number of commentators who have warned that the country’s unsolved challenges heighten the risk of another uprising.
“The things that are on my mind are load-shedding, less grid failure but load-shedding ... if it can go on for a sustainable period it would be a worry. The biggest worry is youth unemployment ... the youth are sitting and idling,” Sasria CEO Mpumi Tyikwe said in an interview with Business Day...
