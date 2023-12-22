ActionSA's Herman Mashaba. Picture: SANDILE NDLOVU
ActionSA leader Herman Mashaba says if his party is voted into power in the 2024 general elections it will close SA’s borders to solve the problem of mass immigration.
The country’s porous borders have been plagued by years of poor management, and have been blamed for an increase in criminality and for contributing to chronic unemployment.
However, Mashaba said, those who bring valuable skills and investment with them would not be barred from entering SA.
“We would encourage people who want to come to SA to invest, bring essential skills or just come on holiday, but no-one else. We should close our borders,” Mashaba said in an interview with Business Day.
Mashaba said the unemployment crisis in SA has led to record-high levels of crime, and dealing with it is a priority for ActionSA.
“You are safer in Mexico than in SA, and there are no consequences for criminals,” said Mashaba, adding that those leading law enforcement have been compromised by pervasive corruption.
Mashaba rejected the notion that ActionSA may consider a coalition with the ANC after the elections should the governing party fail to win an electoral majority again.
“Our first order of business is the removal of the ANC. You cannot build [an] economy in an environment of chaos. After that we need to remove draconian labour laws, we need to take power away from the unions too,” Mashaba said.
ActionSA won significant support in Gauteng metros during the 2021 municipal election and is tipped to get up to 4% of the national vote in the latest Ipsos poll. It is also part of the coalition pact with other opposition parties working to unseat the ANC.
ActionSA plans an economic revolution should opposition govern in 2024
End-of-year interview with leader Herman Mashaba ahead of the general elections next year in SA
ActionSA leader Herman Mashaba says if his party is voted into power in the 2024 general elections it will close SA’s borders to solve the problem of mass immigration.
The country’s porous borders have been plagued by years of poor management, and have been blamed for an increase in criminality and for contributing to chronic unemployment.
However, Mashaba said, those who bring valuable skills and investment with them would not be barred from entering SA.
“We would encourage people who want to come to SA to invest, bring essential skills or just come on holiday, but no-one else. We should close our borders,” Mashaba said in an interview with Business Day.
Mashaba said the unemployment crisis in SA has led to record-high levels of crime, and dealing with it is a priority for ActionSA.
“You are safer in Mexico than in SA, and there are no consequences for criminals,” said Mashaba, adding that those leading law enforcement have been compromised by pervasive corruption.
Mashaba rejected the notion that ActionSA may consider a coalition with the ANC after the elections should the governing party fail to win an electoral majority again.
“Our first order of business is the removal of the ANC. You cannot build [an] economy in an environment of chaos. After that we need to remove draconian labour laws, we need to take power away from the unions too,” Mashaba said.
ActionSA won significant support in Gauteng metros during the 2021 municipal election and is tipped to get up to 4% of the national vote in the latest Ipsos poll. It is also part of the coalition pact with other opposition parties working to unseat the ANC.
omarjeeh@businesslive.co.za
ANC settles with Ezulweni over R102m contract
Progress being made with high-speed trains and smart city, says Ramaphosa
NEWS ANALYSIS: Will Zuma’s uMkhonto weSizwe party be a clever manoeuvre or political swansong?
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Most Read
Related Articles
Municipal water systems continue to decline — Mchunu
Jacob Zuma will not vote for the ANC next year
Ramaphosa unfazed by polls predicting ANC defeat
Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.