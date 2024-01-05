Thulas Nxesi appoints Onke Mjo as acting DG of labour department

Employment and labour minister Thulas Nxesi has appointed an acting DG for the department from January 1 until the position is permanently filled. File photo. Image: Papi Morake
Employment and labour minister Thulas Nxesi has appointed an acting DG for the department from January 1 until the position is permanently filled.
The recruitment process for a permanent appointment is still under way.
Nxesi has appointed Onke Mjo, who was previously on a 12-month contract as a deputy director-general.
Mjo has a BA degree, higher diploma and postgraduate (honours) from the University of KwaZulu-Natal, and a senior management development programme qualification from the University of Stellenbosch Business School.
According to the ministry, she has served as chief of staff after having been special adviser to the minister with similar and additional experience in two other ministries — sport & recreation and public works & infrastructure.
“Mjo served in several senior management positions, including chief director and DDG, at a strategic and operational level. Her experience in sports administration and event and project management included serving on the Fifa local organising committee for the 2010 Fifa World Cup,” Nxesi said.
Mjo will focus on the fight against corruption and maladministration and seek to strengthen performance and service delivery.
“In this, the department is greatly assisted by its co-operation with the office of the auditor-general and law enforcement agencies,” he said.
TimesLIVE
