Thulas Nxesi appoints Onke Mjo as acting DG of labour department

Mjo was previously on a 12-month contract as a deputy director-general

05 January 2024 - 11:32
Employment and labour minister Thulas Nxesi has appointed an acting DG for the department from January 1 until the position is permanently filled. File photo.
Employment and labour minister Thulas Nxesi has appointed an acting DG for the department from January 1 until the position is permanently filled. File photo.
Image: Papi Morake

Employment and labour minister Thulas Nxesi has appointed an acting DG for the department from January 1 until the position is permanently filled.

The recruitment process for a permanent appointment is still under way. 

Nxesi has appointed Onke Mjo, who was previously on a 12-month contract as a deputy director-general.

Mjo has a BA degree, higher diploma and postgraduate (honours) from the University of KwaZulu-Natal, and a senior management development programme qualification from the University of Stellenbosch Business School.

According to the ministry, she has served as chief of staff after having been special adviser to the minister with similar and additional experience in two other ministries — sport & recreation and public works & infrastructure. 

“Mjo served in several senior management positions, including chief director and DDG, at a strategic and operational level. Her experience in sports administration and event and project management included serving on the Fifa local organising committee for the 2010 Fifa World Cup,” Nxesi said.

Mjo will focus on the fight against corruption and maladministration and seek to strengthen performance and service delivery.

“In this, the department is greatly assisted by its co-operation with the office of the auditor-general and law enforcement agencies,” he said.

Nxesi defends R15bn employment scheme to create 2-million jobs

Labour minister concedes his department has failed to meet targets, adding that any work opportunity is vital in view of the country’s unemployment ...
National
1 month ago

Nxesi promises further public consultation on employment equity regulations

Employment Equity Amendment Act empowers the labour minister to regulate sector-specific employment equity targets and to prescribe demographic ...
National
1 month ago

Nxesi orders judicial review of R5bn investment awarded by UIF

Minister seeks answers from UIF commissioner and labour DG on why he should not suspend them after 'untested' R5bn scheme
National
3 months ago

Nxesi lauds ‘groundbreaking’ deal on employment equity

Agreement means government and companies cannot use race to determine who is hired, fired or promoted
National
6 months ago
