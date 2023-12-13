Table Mountain National Park security tightened for festive season

SANParks rangers watch a demonstration, December 13 2023. Picture: SUPPLIED
SA National Parks (SANParks) says there will be increased visibility of security on the ground, in the sea and air to bolster the safety of visitors to Table Mountain National Park (TMNP).
The conservation authority on Wednesday unveiled its festive season safety and security plans featuring increased collaboration with police and the City of Cape Town in the resuscitation of the TMNP safety and security forum. Mugging incidents have made headlines in parts of the park in the run-up to the holiday season.
“The forum has already proven valuable for streamlined and optimal deployment of resources to target crime and share intelligence aimed at informing operations,” said SANParks.
“Since the start of the festive season campaign there have been six arrests of suspects through joint operations of SANParks, SAPS and the city enabled through the TMNP safety and security forum.”
Additional “boots of the ground” will include the deployment of about 70 tourism monitors, supported by the tourism department, around the 850km open-access park from December 15.
SANParks has 112 rangers in the park, including 15 members of the special operations ranger division operating with a K9 unit of six trained dogs covering visitor safety, search and rescue and wildlife crimes such as abalone poaching.
Drones will be used for aerial monitoring, rescue operations and detecting fires. Contracted crews for fire management (580 people) will be on standby at the Newlands and Kloofnek fire bases.
The TMNP is an open-access park with several free access points, making it easy for criminals to enter and exit.
“Safety and security plans in place are cognisant of these realities. There is now increased visibility on the ground, in the sea and mountains — and increased aerial deployment, with a SANParks helicopter assisting with daily aerial observation during the festive season.”
Twenty vacant positions in the park’s ranger services are being advertised, consisting of:
Table Mountain National Park security tightened for festive season
SANParks says there will be more 'boots on the ground' and increased surveillance to curb crime during the holidays
