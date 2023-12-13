FNB launches contactless card payments at N3 toll plazas

FNB, N3TC and VeriFone have partnered to provide contactless payments at De Hoek, Wilge, Tugela and Mooi plazas on the N3 between Heidelberg in Gauteng and Cedara in KwaZulu-Natal. Picture: SUPPLIED
FNB in partnership with Visa and the N3 Toll Concession (N3TC) on Wednesday announced a contactless payment system at toll plazas on the N3 toll route.
Toll plazas will be equipped with the latest devices to help reduce motorists’ time spent at toll booths and combat fraud and nonpayment. The devices are installed at selected booth lanes on the N3 toll route between Heidelberg in Gauteng and Cedara in KwaZulu-Natal.
Co-created and implemented by FNB, N3TC and VeriFone, the new payment method is available at the De Hoek, Wilge, Tugela and Mooi plazas.
“Our unique innovative and custom-made payment solution gives both the merchant and consumers peace of mind at the toll booth as all card transactions are authorised online,” said FNB merchant services CEO Thokozani Dlamini.
Dlamini said contactless payments now accounted for more than half of card payments by FNB customers. Chip and pin payments, which requires a customer to insert their card into the point-of-sale device, continues to decline.
“Contactless payments are more convenient and secure. They provide a higher level of security as they use short-range wireless communication technology, which is less vulnerable to fraud than traditional ‘contact’ driven payment methods,” Dlamini said.
The new payment process could see further innovation in payment processing innovation at toll plazas.
“This collaboration underscores the pivotal role partnerships play in building smarter, more connected cities and meeting evolving consumer preferences,” said Lineshree Moodley, country manager for Visa SA.
“By integrating technology into urban infrastructure, we pave the way for efficient, secure, and customer-centric experiences. It's a testament to how innovation, when driven collectively, not only streamlines processes but also adds tangible value to people’s everyday experiences on the road, particularly during times like the festive season.”
