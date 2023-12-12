Markets

WATCH: Festive cheer for the rand

Business Day TV talks to RMB economist Siobhan Redford

12 December 2023 - 21:21
Picture: BLOOMBERG/WALDO SWIEGERS
The rand is expected to strengthen this festive season, despite the local unit reaching a two-month low this week. Business Day TV spoke to RMB economist Siobhan Redford for more insight.

