The best Christmas gifts for petrol heads

The season of rest, recuperation and gifting has arrived. Below is a list of choice gift ideas for the petrol head in your life, young and old, plus a clever gift idea that will benefit electric car owners.
This Cobra dash-cam is also controlled via smartphone app. Picture: SUPPLIED
Dash cam
Dash cams are a must-have these days, whether to collect evidence of incidents or citizen road bloopers on the roads. Modern dash cams also provide a lot of data, including speed and navigational direction. They cost from R300 and upwards.
Lego is a fun activity for the young and even not so young, and is available in many models. Picture: SUPPLIED
Lego City
Younger petrol heads can be engaged and entertained while building their own Lego steeds. There is a vast array of models to choose from and can cost anything from R500 to R5,000 for the more elaborate kits.
A light in your palm of your hand is extremely convenient for mechanics. Picture: SUPPLIED
Glove lights
This versatile gift is ideal for the loved one who likes to tinker inside bonnets, in the undercarriage or any place that is dark. Prices start from R120 and can be purchased locally from various places, including Takealot.
Anything branded Lambo is automatically cool. Picture: SUPPLIED
Lamborghini phone case
With mobile phones now permanently glued at our hands, the device’s safety is crucial. Why not provide your loved one’s mobile phone some stylish protection with this Lamborghini phone cover. Fruggo.co.za
A mini replica of a 1930's racer. Picture: SUPPLIED
Bentley Blower Jnr
On a grander scale, Bentley has collaborated with the Little Car Company to create a scaled model of its iconic 1929 Bentley Blower. The 85% scale model is powered by an electric 48V powertrain with room to seat up to two adults inside, and it is road legal in some countries. Prices on application.
Ford Ranger fans need will be compelled to braai for everyone when kitted out in their favourite brand. Picture: SUPPLIED
Ford Ranger leather apron
With Ford SA celebrating 100 years in 2023, many Ranger owners have one more reason to celebrate this festive season. Ensure that your Raptor-loving friend is on-brand at all the braais they will be hosting. They cost R1,500 from local Ford accessory shops.
The Porsche 911 calendar allows you to customise pictures. Picture: SUPPLIED
Porsche Adventskalender
Porsche fanatics will love this calendar, which allows them to create their your own classic 911 over the course of 24 days. There are various classic 911s available and the set includes a display plinth and a small speaker that plays a recording of the iconic flat-six engine. It is available online at Porsche gift shops.
Electric toy cars are all the rage. Picture: SUPPLIED
Electric toy car
Electric toy cars are all the rage, with a long list of iconic cars turned into these urban runarounds. This Audi R8 electric toy is not only eye-catching, thanks to its colour, but also ensures that your tyke has a future classic in his garage as Audi has stopped producing the R8. Find them at Takealot and other online shopping portals.
You can turn friends into early adopters of the electric revolution with an electric car wallbox. Picture: SUPPLIED
Electric car wallbox
If you own an electric car, but your loved ones do not, why not buy them an electric car home wallbox charger? It will bring peace of mind for whenever you visit and may even accelerate their joining of the electric age.
