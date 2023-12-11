No more payments of cash grants at post offices
Move is part of plan to make branches cashless and reduce financial inconsistencies
11 December 2023 - 19:12
Postbank will no longer pay social grants in cash to recipients at pay points.
The announcement came weeks after the Post Office business rescue plan detailed how payouts increase the risk of robberies, financial misappropriation and financial inconsistencies...
