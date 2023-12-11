Judge declares parliament arson accused Zandile Mafe unfit to stand trial

Alleged parliament arsonist Zandile Mafe in the dock during an earlier appearance. Picture: ESA ALEXANDER
Parliament arson accused Zandile Mafe was on Monday declared unfit to stand trial by the Western Cape High Court.
Judge Nathan Erasmus said in his judgment that Mafe was described as delusional, showed signs of having hallucinations and his speech was disorganised after being admitted to a facility for a mental assessment.
“I am in the finding that Mr Mafe is not capable of understanding the proceedings so as to make a proper defence and therefore my finding is in concurrence with the experts that [he] is unfit to stand trial,” said Erasmus.
Mafe was charged with housebreaking, theft, terrorism and arson. He was arrested in Cape Town on January 2 2022, the same day the fire he allegedly started gutted the precinct.
Mafe was observed from March 29 to May 24 at Fort England Psychiatric Hospital in the Eastern Cape.
Dr Thupana Seshoka, who headed a panel of medical experts for the period of observation, told the court that it recommended Mafe be admitted to Valkenberg Hospital to receive treatment and rehabilitation after finding that he suffered from schizophrenia spectrum disorder.
Erasmus said Mafe’s family had been contacted in the North West regarding his mental illness.
Should a witness be brought to testify, the hearing will continue as Erasmus did not want to delay the matter to 2024. If not, the case will be postponed to December 27.
Mafe’s legal representative, advocate Dali Mpofu, signalled his intention to file an appeal. With Staff Writer
