Public works & infrastructure minister Patricia de Lille and some ANC MPs are concerned that the restoration of the parliamentary buildings — estimated to cost R1.5bn — will be used as an opportunity for corruption.
They are proposing that real-time audits — used to monitor expenditure for flood disaster relief in KwaZulu-Natal and the Eastern Cape — be used to control expenditure on the restoration project. Concerns have also been expressed over cost overruns in the project...
RESTORATION
Concerns raised over corruption in parliament restoration project
It has been proposed that real-time audits — used to monitor expenditure for flood disaster relief in KwaZulu-Natal and the Eastern Cape — be used to control expenditure on the project
