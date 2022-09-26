×

Concerns raised over corruption in parliament restoration project

It has been proposed that real-time audits — used to monitor expenditure for flood disaster relief in KwaZulu-Natal and the Eastern Cape — be used to control expenditure on the project

26 September 2022 - 05:10 Linda Ensor

Public works & infrastructure minister Patricia de Lille and some ANC MPs are concerned that the restoration of the parliamentary buildings — estimated to cost R1.5bn — will be used as an opportunity for corruption.

They are proposing that real-time audits — used to monitor expenditure for flood disaster relief in KwaZulu-Natal and the Eastern Cape — be used to control expenditure on the restoration project. Concerns have also been expressed over cost overruns in the project...

