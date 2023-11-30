Home affairs withdraws Zanzibar's designation as a point of entry
This border post will be permanently closed because of continuous flooding of the Limpopo river
30 November 2023 - 12:04
The department of home affairs has decided to withdraw the designation of Zanzibar as a point of entry following a request by Botswana officials.
In a Government Gazette publication, minister Aaron Motsoaledi said the decision was taken following consultations with his counterparts in Botswana...
