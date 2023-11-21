Share of coal in Africa’s energy mix drops due to Eskom’s woes
The growth of diesel-fired power is due to open-cycle gas turbines being used to alleviate load-shedding
21 November 2023 - 05:00
The share of coal-fired power in Africa’s energy mix decreased about 6% in 2022 because of the poor performance of Eskom’s coal power stations. SA was also responsible to a large extent for the increase of diesel-fired power in Africa due to Eskom doubling its spend on diesel to power open-cycle gas turbines.
A new report by PwC, the Africa Energy Review 2023, says SA is by far the largest consumer of coal for energy generation on the continent, accounting for 85% of total consumption...
