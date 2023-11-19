SAM MKOKELI: South Africa’s obituaries might be premature
It’s hard to be optimistic, but the tumult of coalition horse-trading might eventually lead us to a better place
19 November 2023 - 06:29
It came as a genuine question and not an attempt to put me on the spot when Anglo American CEO Duncan Wanblad asked: “What are you positive about?”
Wanblad posed the question during an interview earlier this year in which I asked him about South Africa’s difficult investment environment. I squirmed uncomfortably, because there isn’t much in my purview that can be counted as a positive in South Africa’s macro picture. ..
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Subscribe now to unlock this article.
Support BusinessLIVE’s award-winning journalism for R129 per month (digital access only).
There’s never been a more important time to support independent journalism in SA. Our subscription packages now offer an ad-free experience for readers.
Cancel anytime.
Questions? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now.